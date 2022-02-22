S. Korea condemns Japan's Dokdo-related annual event
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea "strongly protested" Japan's annual event laying sovereignty claims to Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets in the East Sea, which was attended by senior Tokyo officials Tuesday.
Seoul's foreign ministry called on Tokyo to stop "vain provocations" in connection with Dokdo and immediately scrap the event.
"The government strongly protests against Japan's repetition of vain provocations over Dokdo and urges it to immediately scrap the event," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement
As Dokdo is clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, he added, the Japanese government should stop its unjustified claims to Dokdo and face up to history in a humble manner.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
Moon urges unvaccinated people to get Novavax vaccine