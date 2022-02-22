Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea condemns Japan's Dokdo-related annual event

All News 15:32 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea "strongly protested" Japan's annual event laying sovereignty claims to Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets in the East Sea, which was attended by senior Tokyo officials Tuesday.

Seoul's foreign ministry called on Tokyo to stop "vain provocations" in connection with Dokdo and immediately scrap the event.

"The government strongly protests against Japan's repetition of vain provocations over Dokdo and urges it to immediately scrap the event," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement

As Dokdo is clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, he added, the Japanese government should stop its unjustified claims to Dokdo and face up to history in a humble manner.

Members of a Korean association on Dokdo, a pair of rocky islets in the East Sea, hold a rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Feb. 22, 2022, to urge Tokyo to scrap an annual event aimed at publicizing its territorial claims to Dokdo. (Yonhap)

