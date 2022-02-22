KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 DN 60
KAL 29,750 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,695 DN 90
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 81,800 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 12,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,200 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,200 DN 650
Shinsegae 258,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 325,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 62,600 DN 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,400 DN 2,600
ShinhanGroup 40,650 DN 600
HITEJINRO 36,900 0
Yuhan 56,200 DN 400
SLCORP 24,700 DN 850
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 0
DOOSAN 95,300 UP 1,100
DL 60,100 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,300 DN 200
KIA CORP. 77,700 DN 1,200
SK hynix 128,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 641,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,950 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,850 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 DN 13,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,400 DN 100
Kogas 34,750 DN 850
Hanwha 28,500 DN 800
DB HiTek 67,500 DN 2,600
CJ 82,800 DN 400
AmoreG 48,100 DN 950
HyundaiMtr 181,500 DN 3,500
Daewoong 29,350 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,021,000 DN 18,000
LX INT 28,150 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 15,500 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,435 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 DN 250
