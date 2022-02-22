KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 23,250 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,365 DN 80
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 200
KCC 313,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 79,600 UP 400
NEXENTIRE 6,370 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 DN 900
LOTTE 28,950 DN 100
GCH Corp 23,850 DN 400
LotteChilsung 164,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 DN 150
POSCO 278,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 59,800 DN 200
SamsungElec 73,400 DN 800
NHIS 11,700 DN 50
DongwonInd 218,000 DN 4,000
SK Discovery 40,000 DN 950
LS 47,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES102000 UP2100
GC Corp 197,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 40,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 541,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG TNC 462,000 DN 10,000
BukwangPharm 12,750 UP 1,400
ILJIN MATERIALS 92,000 DN 1,400
MERITZ SECU 6,280 UP 200
HtlShilla 81,300 0
Hanmi Science 48,400 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 164,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 71,800 DN 2,500
KPIC 170,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,800 DN 150
SKC 132,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 26,250 DN 400
Ottogi 444,500 DN 9,500
KSOE 83,200 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 73,400 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,950 DN 900
MS IND 23,550 0
IS DONGSEO 53,000 DN 200
