KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 81,300 DN 900
LG Innotek 315,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,500 DN 2,500
HMM 30,750 UP 650
OCI 94,500 DN 2,900
HYUNDAI WIA 64,000 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 40,250 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 226,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,300 DN 1,850
KorZinc 526,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 0
S-1 69,100 DN 100
Hanchem 211,000 DN 6,000
DWS 52,300 DN 1,800
ZINUS 71,200 DN 2,200
KEPCO 22,450 DN 150
SamsungSecu 42,050 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 9,990 DN 210
SKTelecom 55,000 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 42,300 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 36,650 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 138,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,450 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 DN 55
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 300
SK 221,500 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 23,650 DN 350
Handsome 34,750 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 20,100 DN 800
COWAY 69,800 DN 1,700
DONGSUH 26,700 DN 550
SamsungEng 22,250 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,440 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,900 UP 100
KT 32,050 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 DN 450
