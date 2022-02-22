KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 13,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,800 DN 1,800
KT&G 80,700 UP 200
DHICO 18,600 DN 300
Doosanfc 35,800 DN 800
LG Display 18,700 DN 450
NCsoft 462,500 DN 21,500
IBK 10,900 DN 250
Kakao 91,800 DN 1,400
Kangwonland 26,200 DN 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 DN 400
NAVER 313,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 98,400 DN 1,400
DSME 22,150 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,540 DN 180
DWEC 5,690 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 384,000 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 177,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO KPS 34,900 DN 550
LGH&H 1,007,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 590,000 DN 26,000
KEPCO E&C 82,600 DN 4,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 121,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 163,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,500 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,500 DN 400
KIH 77,800 DN 1,500
GS 40,150 DN 300
CJ CGV 25,700 DN 300
LIG Nex1 61,200 DN 2,800
Fila Holdings 31,200 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,200 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,995 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 188,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 19,450 DN 750
