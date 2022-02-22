KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 201,000 DN 7,500
POONGSAN 30,950 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 62,600 DN 700
Hansae 22,050 DN 650
Youngone Corp 40,900 DN 1,100
CSWIND 51,000 DN 400
GKL 14,950 DN 150
KOLON IND 61,500 DN 700
HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 4,000
Meritz Financial 40,150 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,970 DN 170
emart 124,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 UP 2,750
PIAM 42,400 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 54,900 DN 500
DoubleUGames 49,500 DN 1,600
CUCKOO 17,400 DN 300
COSMAX 89,900 DN 100
MANDO 46,700 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,500 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 UP 100
Netmarble 100,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 273,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S48800 DN750
ORION 98,800 DN 1,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 DN 350
BGF Retail 162,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 123,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 15,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 442,500 DN 21,000
SKBS 146,500 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 UP 100
KakaoBank 47,250 DN 1,650
HYBE 273,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 121,000 0
DL E&C 122,000 DN 2,000
kakaopay 139,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 55,100 DN 700
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected