Seoul stocks slump over escalating Ukraine tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated Tuesday, as Russia sent in forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 37.01 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 2,706.79 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 639 million shares worth some 10.4 trillion won (US$8.7 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 778 to 101.
Institutions sold a net 382 billion won and foreigners offloaded 326 billion won, while retail investors bought 671 billion won.
Investors dumped stocks following reports that Russian dispatched what it called "peacekeeping forces" to eastern Ukraine.
Investors are closely watching the circumstances in Ukraine. The Ukraine incident pushed up oil prices, while sapping demand for risky assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies.
"At the moment, (the Ukraine risk) may turn out into something larger than mere noise. It also may affect the inflation rates," Daeshin Securities analyst Lee Kyung-min said.
Most large caps closed lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 1.08 percent to 73,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.15 percent to 128,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.57 percent to 313,000 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 4.22 percent to 590,000 won. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.89 percent to 181,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,192.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
