Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe's 2021 net profit up 61.9 pct to 141 bln won

All News 15:52 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported a net profit of 141 billion won (US$118.2 million) in 2021, up 61.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 30.8 percent on-year to 190.3 billion won. Annual sales increased 57.9 percent to 1.25 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hybe #earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!