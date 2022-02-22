Hyundai Mobis to invest up to 8 tln won on auto chips, UAM, robotics
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., the auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to spend up to 8 trillion won (US$6.72 billion) in the next three years to bolster auto chips, mobility and other areas as its future growth drivers.
The company unveiled the plan in a recent regulatory filing outlining its updated policy to promote shareholder value, which included a plan to maintain the dividend payout ratio of 20-30 percent for the fiscal 2022.
Of the envisioned 8 trillion won plan, it will spend about 3-4 trillion won to boost its competitiveness in semiconductor, software and autonomous driving businesses, as well as new areas, like urban air mobility (UAM) and robotics, Hyundai Mobis said in the filing posted Friday.
The rest of the investment will be used for capital expenditures to ensure stable supply of core parts, including car components for electric vehicles, it said.
Hyundai Mobis will also spend around 330 billion won to buy back its own shares, of which 62.5 billon won of shares will be cancelled, the company said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected