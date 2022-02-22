S. Korea to test-fire solid-fuel space rocket next month: military
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to carry out its first test launch of a solid-fuel space projectile next month in line with its project to deploy military surveillance satellites, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Defense Minister Suh Wook chaired a meeting on the defense science technology in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, to discuss the progress of the military's space project with experts, according to the ministry.
The new solid-fuel engine, developed under cooperation with the Agency for Defense Development, is designed to put small satellites into a low Earth orbit for surveillance operations.
Compared to liquid-fuel space vehicles, solid-based ones are usually simpler and more cost-effective to launch. While it takes around 30 days to prepare the launch of a liquid-fuel projectile, solid-based ones can be ready in less than seven days, the ministry added.
The military said such technologies can be transferred to the private sector in the future to promote the development of the space industry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(Olympics) Figure skater trying to overcome nerves in Olympic debut
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected