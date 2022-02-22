Military reports 585 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 585 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel here to 13,256.
The new cases included 368 from the Army, 94 from the Air Force, 51 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 44 from the Marine Corps, 23 from the Navy and five from the defense ministry.
Currently, 3,899 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 119 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
The cases counted from Feb. 15 to Monday included 21 imported cases, it added, without elaborating further.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 6,237.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(Olympics) Figure skater trying to overcome nerves in Olympic debut
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected