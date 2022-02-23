S. Korean FM calls for joint efforts to address history issues, engage with N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called for regional efforts to address historical issues in the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Chung made the call at the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum, held in Paris on Tuesday (local time).
"(We) may be able to learn from Europe's experience of overcoming differences over history to reach reconciliation and unity through multilateralism and apply such experience to promoting regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," the South Korean foreign minister was quoted as saying.
His remarks come amid prolonged disputes between Seoul and Tokyo over their shared history.
South Korea-Japan relations have been at their lowest ebb since mid-2019 when Japan imposed trade restrictions on South Korea-bound exports of three key items used to produce semiconductors and display panels, a move widely seen as an attempt to retaliate against Seoul court decisions ordering Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Koreans forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
Tokyo again prompted a public uproar in South Korea earlier this year by announcing its bid to have the Sado mine, associated with its wartime forced labor against Koreans, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
Chung was set to meet with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay in Paris on Tuesday.
The top South Korean diplomat also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to engage with North Korea.
"The North Korean nuclear issue is not limited to the Korean Peninsula and poses threats to the peace and security of not only the Northeast Asian and Indo-Pacific region but the entire world," Chung said, according to the foreign ministry.
"Our government will not cease its efforts to engage with North Korea," Chung added.
(END)
