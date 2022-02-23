Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 23, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-8 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-7 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 03/-5 Cloudy 0

Jeju 04/01 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-6 Cloudy 0

Busan 05/-5 Cloudy 0

(END)

