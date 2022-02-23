Beijing 2022 medalists returning to action at annual nat'l competition

Uijeongbu, about 20 kilometers north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, will be the site for figure skating events. It's where Cha Jun-hwan clinched his Olympic ticket by winning the national Olympic trials in January. Then a month later, Cha made a small piece of South Korean Olympic history by finishing fifth in the men's singles competition. It was the best Olympic performance by a Korean skater not named Kim Yu-na, the 2010 women's singles gold medalist.