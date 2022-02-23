(LEAD) Hyundai Motor's executive Luc Donckerwolke picked as 2022 World Car Person of the Year
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The World Car Awards has chosen Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group's executive vice president for design and chief creative officer, as the 2022 World Car Person of the Year, the group said Wednesday.
Donckerwolke, a Belgian native, was chosen for playing a leading role in designing a number of highly innovative new models, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Genesis GV60 SUV and Kia EV6, according to a Hyundai Motor spokesman.
The former Lamborghini and Bentley designer was named head of the Hyundai Motor Design Center in November 2015.
"Since joining the Hyundai Motor Group as Chief Creative Officer in 2016, we have not only continued the upward trajectory of both the Hyundai and Kia brands but also introduced a new luxury brand -- Genesis," he said in a statement.
"Since its introduction, the Genesis brand has grown to receive many accolades, and I am privileged to be part of the creation, launch and development of the brand," he added.
Officially launched in 2004, the World Car Person of the Year award is one of seven honors given annually by the World Car Awards.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
