The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 23, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.33
2-M 1.40 1.40
3-M 1.46 1.46
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.96 1.96
(END)
