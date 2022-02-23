Seoul stocks slightly up amid Western sanctions on Russia
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared part of earlier gains late Wednesday morning, in the wake of the United States and its European allies' announcement of financial sanctions against Russia over its move to dispatch troops to Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 8.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,715.55 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI rebounded after a two-day retreat from the rising tensions in Ukraine.
Washington criticized the Kremlin's decision to dispatch what Russia called "peacekeeping forces" into eastern Ukraine, and said Russia's invasion has begun.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.68 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.78 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.12 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.28 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
