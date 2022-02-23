Population mobility dips for 13th month in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country dropped for the 13th consecutive month in January on fewer housing transactions, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of people who changed their residences stood at 552,000 last month, down 12.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It represented the 13th straight month since January last year that the country's population mobility has declined on-year.
The decrease was attributed mainly to the base effect as people's mobility shot up a year earlier amid increased housing transactions caused by soaring home prices.
The population mobility rate -- the percentage of those relocating per 100 people -- reached 12.7 percent in January, down 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.
Housing prices in Asia's fourth-largest economy have recently swung to a downturn in the wake of rising interest rates and tighter lending rules.
In mid-January, the Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, the third rate hike since the BOK made its first pandemic-era rate hike in August last year.
The government has also unleashed a series of measures, including tougher loan regulations and tax hikes, to rein in rising home prices.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea
-
Lee, Sim express disapproval of 2015 comfort women deal: group
-
Wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok; 180 households evacuated
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports over 110,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time