Samsung Heavy wins 1 tln-won LNG ship order from Africa
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has received a 1 trillion-won (US$840 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas carriers for an African shipper.
Under the deal, Samsung Heavy will deliver the four environment-friendly LNG ships to the unidentified shipper by September 2025, the company said in a statement.
"We expect more LNG ship orders this year on increasing demand for LNG shipments and the International Maritime Organization's adoption of stricter environment regulations," it said.
With the last order, Samsung Heavy has already achieved 9 percent of its order target of $8.8 billion this year.
In 2021, the company bagged $12.2 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $9.1 billion.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea
-
Lee, Sim express disapproval of 2015 comfort women deal: group
-
(URGENT) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high of 93,135; critical cases rise to 389
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports over 110,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron