Drone exhibition to offer glimpse into future of mobility
BUSAN, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be held in the southeastern port city of Busan this week, showcasing the latest technologies and models and offering a forum on the industry's future, organizers said Wednesday.
Drone Show Korea 2022 will take place at Bexco Exhibition Center from Thursday to Saturday under the theme of "Connected by Drone."
The sixth edition of the annual event, co-organized by the Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association and BEXCO, will be the largest in its history with the participation of 138 companies and organizations, they said.
Korean Air Lines Co. will display a medium altitude unmanned aerial vehicle with a wingspan of 26 meters and defense contractor LIG Nex1 Co. will showcase a hydrogen-fueled heavy-lift transport drone capable of carrying a load of up to 200 kg.
Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries will introduce next-generation mobility technologies, including manned-unmanned teaming systems and metaverse solutions. The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology will demonstrate an autonomous drone platform.
The Army will exhibit a "dronebot" combat system for multi-area integrated operations.
Drone Show Korea will also offer a conference Thursday and Friday on various issues related to UAVs, including new mobility technologies and platforms, regulations, safety, industry strategies and military applications.
A total of 44 experts from South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Japan will participate in the sessions.
On the sidelines of the trade show, various events for visitors will be offered, including a drone delivery experience program, a drone art show and drone games.
Drone Show Korea is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of National Defense and Busan Metropolitan City.
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea
-
Lee, Sim express disapproval of 2015 comfort women deal: group
-
(URGENT) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high of 93,135; critical cases rise to 389
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports over 110,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron