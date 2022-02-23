KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 19,850 UP 400
SK Innovation 201,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 31,950 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 62,200 DN 400
Hansae 22,650 UP 600
Youngone Corp 42,450 UP 1,550
KOLON IND 62,300 UP 800
HanmiPharm 261,000 UP 2,000
Meritz Financial 39,650 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,980 UP 10
emart 125,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY350 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 UP 50
PIAM 43,050 UP 650
HANJINKAL 55,400 UP 500
DoubleUGames 49,600 UP 100
CUCKOO 17,750 UP 350
COSMAX 88,400 DN 1,500
MANDO 46,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 769,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,850 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,950 UP 450
Netmarble 102,500 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 286,000 UP 12,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50900 UP2100
ORION 98,800 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 UP 100
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 125,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 16,150 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 478,000 UP 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 459,500 UP 17,000
SKBS 147,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,400 DN 200
KakaoBank 47,100 DN 150
HYBE 281,500 UP 8,000
SK ie technology 124,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 123,500 UP 1,500
kakaopay 139,500 UP 500
SKSQUARE 57,700 UP 2,600
