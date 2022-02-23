S. Korea rules out military support, deployment over Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is not considering military support and deployment in connection with the crisis in Ukraine but is leaving various possibilities open concerning sanctions on Russia, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
"While looking into how the situation will unfold going forward and what effects it will have on us, we're studying what we can do," a senior presidential official told reporters. "Military support and deployment are not among them."
Asked whether the United States asked South Korea to join in sanctions against Russia, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said the U.S. has repeatedly outlined its plans to impose export controls and financial sanctions while discussing such issues with allies.
"Major Western nations have expressed willingness to join in sanctions," the official said. "We are also looking at this while leaving various possibilities open."
