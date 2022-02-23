Moon calls for efforts for safe evacuation of Korean nationals in Ukraine
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday instructed aides to continue to make efforts for the safe evacuation of Korean nationals in Ukraine.
A total of 64 Korean nationals remain in Ukraine, and South Korean diplomats are trying to persuade them to leave the country, as the situation worsened after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send his troops to separatist regions of Ukraine.
Moon ordered the government to continue efforts to help the remaining Korean nationals safely leave Ukraine, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon also ordered government ministries to cooperate to support the safe evacuation of Korean nationals there, Park said.
With the security situation worsening in Ukraine, Moon held a National Security Council meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, Moon said Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," Moon said. "Countries around the world must come together and work for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. South Korea will actively participate in these efforts as a responsible member of the international community."
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(URGENT) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high of 93,135; critical cases rise to 389
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports over 110,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron