KBO tightens protocols amid surge in COVID-19 infections
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- In response to a recent surge in coronavirus cases, the South Korean baseball league tightened its spring training health and safety protocols for clubs on Wednesday.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said 27 players and 11 coaches had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The NC Dinos alone have 10 players on the sidelines with the virus.
Nationwide, South Korea reported a record 171,452 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.
The KBO had put together protocols prior to the start of camp on Feb. 1, but it has since highlighted areas for stronger enforcements and notified its 10 clubs Tuesday.
Teams were reminded once again to keep masks on in all areas except on the field during practices. They have been asked to refrain from dining out at restaurants and to instead eat in places closed off to the general public. Private gatherings with people outside the team are being discouraged. Booster vaccine shots have also been recommended for those who haven't received one yet.
South Korea's volleyball and basketball leagues have also been hit hard by the raging pandemic, with cases from multiple teams leading to cancellations of games.
Because of travel restrictions brought on by the global pandemic, all KBO clubs have set up camps in South Korea for the second straight year. Teams previously traveled to warmer regions this time of the year, including Florida, Arizona and parts of Japan or Taiwan, before returning home in March for preseason action.
This year's preseason will begin on March 12, with teams each playing 16 games. The regular season is scheduled to begin on April 2.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
