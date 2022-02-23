Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea rules out military support, deployment over Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea is not considering military support and deployment in connection with the crisis in Ukraine but is leaving various possibilities open concerning sanctions on Russia, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
"While looking into how the situation will unfold going forward and what effects it will have on us, we're studying what we can do," a senior presidential official told reporters. "Military support and deployment are not among them."
Moon calls for efforts for safe evacuation of Korean nationals in Ukraine
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday instructed aides to continue to make efforts for the safe evacuation of Korean nationals in Ukraine.
A total of 64 Korean nationals remain in Ukraine, and South Korean diplomats are trying to persuade them to leave the country, as the situation worsened after Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send his troops to separatist regions of Ukraine.
Court again rules against victims of Japan's forced labor in damages suit
SEOUL -- A Seoul court on Wednesday ruled against South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in a damages suit filed against Japanese companies, apparently on grounds that the cases' statute of limitations has expired.
The suit was filed against Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kumagai Gumi Co. by a 104-year-old victim named Kim Han-soo and the bereaved family of a late victim, surnamed Park, with the Seoul Central District Court in April 2019.
(LEAD) Supreme Court justice denies any link to Daejang-dong development scandal
SEOUL -- Supreme Court Justice Cho Jae-youn on Wednesday categorically denied any link to a massive development scandal following a newspaper report that a central figure in the scandal promised him a luxury house.
Cho made the remark during a press conference after the Hankook Ilbo daily reported last week that Kim Man-bae, the owner of an asset firm at the center of the scandal, said he promised a house worth about 5 billion won (US$4.2 million) to an incumbent Supreme Court justice.
Samsung Heavy wins 1 tln-won LNG ship order from Africa
SEOUL -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has received a 1 trillion-won (US$840 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas carriers for an African shipper.
Under the deal, Samsung Heavy will deliver the four environment-friendly LNG ships to the unidentified shipper by September 2025, the company said in a statement.
S. Korea joins top-tier group in democratic AI policy index
SEOUL -- South Korea climbed to the first-tier group of countries last year in terms of how well its state policies for artificial intelligence are aligned with democratic values, a U.S. nongovernmental organization said Wednesday.
In 2021, South Korea moved up by one notch to the first-tier group with 11 points, compared with 8.5 points the previous year, according to a report by the Center for AI and Digital Policy. Canada, Germany and Italy also stayed on the top tier last year.
(Movie Review) Mathematics no longer difficult in 'In Our Prime'
SEOUL -- For an ordinary high school student, mathematics is one of the most formidable and fearsome subjects in midterms and finals. An increasing number of students are turning their backs to functions, logarithms, differentials and integrals.
Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi) is one of them. He is a smart boy at an elite high school but suffers from stress that his low math grades will keep him from entering a prestigious college.
