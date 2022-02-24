Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(4th LD) BOK freezes policy rate amid pandemic, Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady Thursday amid worries that the upsurge in COVID-19 infections and heightening geopolitical risks stemming from Eastern Europe could undercut economic recovery momentum.
The Bank of Korea (BOK), however, sharply revised upward its inflation outlook for this year, raising the possibility that it could hike the interest rate in the months to come.
-----------------
S. Korea vows to join sanctions on Russia in case of full-scale of invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will join a move to sanction Russia if Russia carries out a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, a senior foreign ministry official said in a statement.
-----------------
NSC expresses 'serious concern' over situation in Ukraine
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday held an emergency meeting and expressed "serious concern" over the situation in Ukraine amid reports of an imminent invasion by Russia into the Eastern European nation.
"Participants checked relevant movements with serious concern about Russia's military action against Ukraine," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
-----------------
(News Focus) Ukraine conflict, a cautionary tale for security-wary N. Korea
SEOUL -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to send troops into eastern Ukraine could be a reminder of the grim reality for North Korea: A deal to bargain away its nuclear arms could prove to be a scrap of paper anytime in a world of power politics.
Defying international pleas, Putin ordered his "peacekeeping" troops into two breakaway regions in Ukraine on Monday, recognizing them as "independent" states -- a move that U.S. President Joe Biden has said amounted to the "beginning of a Russian invasion."
-----------------
U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea remains unchanged despite tension in Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The United States' commitment to defend South Korea remains unchanged despite escalating tensions in Ukraine over a possible Russian invasion, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.
John Kirby also hailed Seoul's support for Ukraine, saying it was noticed by the "whole international community."
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 170,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday amid the fast spread of the highly contagious omicron variant across the country.
The country reported 170,016 new COVID-19 infections, including 169,846 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,499,188, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Growth of wage worker jobs slows in Q3 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Employment for wage workers in South Korea grew at a slow clip in the third quarter of 2021 from three months earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The number of paid employee jobs came to 19.6 million as of end-September, up 2.6 percent, or 491,000, from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Korean TV industry welcomes remakes of American, European series
SEOUL -- Recent Korean TV series adapted from American and European originals have made their presence felt on the local entertainment scene, which is expanding its horizons to the global market.
Starring big-name stars Kim Soo-hyun and Cha Seung-won, "One Ordinary Day," an original by local stream service Coupang Play, is based on BBC's popular crime drama "Criminal Justice." The eight-part series delves into the criminal justice system through the story of two men connected to woman's murder
(END)
-
