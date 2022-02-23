S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday conducted a successful test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development, informed sources said, in an apparent move to counter North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development oversaw the launch at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, following a series of North Korean missile launches last month, including hypersonic and intermediate-range missiles.
Details on the flight test remain unknown, but it was reportedly designed to see if the L-SAM interceptor can fly on an intended trajectory and fall accurately on a preset spot.
The South Korean military has been seeking to deploy the L-SAM by 2026 as part of the country's multilayered, low-tier missile defense program. The L-SAM is designed to shoot down incoming missiles at altitudes of around 50-60 kilometers.
The launch came amid speculation the military could advance the timing for the L-SAM deployment, after the North Korean missile launches in January raised questions over South Korea's interception capabilities.
If deployed, the L-SAM interceptor would form a key part of South Korea's anti-missile program, which includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile and a medium-range surface-to-air missile.
The U.S. Forces Korea also runs a THAAD anti-missile battery in South Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(URGENT) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high of 93,135; critical cases rise to 389
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins gold in women's 1,500m
-
U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports over 110,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time