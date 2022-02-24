(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit new high of 93,135; critical cases rise to 389
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Cold snap remains unabated
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children