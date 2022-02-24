U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea remains unchanged despite tension in Ukraine
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States' commitment to defend South Korea remains unchanged despite escalating tensions in Ukraine over a possible Russian invasion, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.
John Kirby also hailed Seoul's support for Ukraine, saying it was noticed by the "whole international community."
"Nothing's changed, obviously, about our commitment to our South Korean allies," he said when asked what impact a possible armed conflict in Ukraine may have on the Korean Peninsula.
The U.S. says Russia stands ready, and possibly determined, to invade Ukraine at any minute, despite strong concerns and objections from numerous countries, including the U.S. and its key allies.
"We noted that the South Koreans also came out publicly yesterday with a statement of support for Ukraine. That was certainly noticed by the whole international community," said Kirby.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country will join international efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, also adding Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected.
Moon made the remarks Wednesday (Seoul time) in an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss ways to safely evacuate remaining South Korean nationals in Ukraine.
Seoul earlier said about 60 South Koreans remained in the Eastern European country as of Wednesday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
