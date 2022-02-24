Today in Korean history
Feb. 25
1981 -- Chun Doo-hwan, a former Army general who staged a military coup in December 1979, is elected as South Korea's 12th president by the electoral college he handpicked. Chun's predecessor, Park Chung-hee, was assassinated by his intelligence chief. Chun ruled South Korea from 1981 to 1988.
1988 -- Roh Tae-woo is inaugurated as the 13th president. Roh replaced Chun Doo-hwan, a former military colleague whom he helped stage a military coup after then President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his top intelligence official, Kim Jae-kyu.
1993 -- Kim Young-sam, a long-time opposition leader, takes office as South Korea's 14th president, becoming the first civilian president in more than 30 years.
1998 -- Kim Dae-jung, a lifelong pro-democracy fighter, is inaugurated as the 15th president. Kim won the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote pro-democracy movements and reconcile with North Korea.
2003 -- Roh Moo-hyun, a human rights lawyer-turned-politician, is inaugurated as South Korea's 16th president.
2004 -- The first round of six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons program opens in Beijing. The disarmament negotiations, which involve the two Koreas, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, recently had produced a breakthrough as Pyongyang agreed on denuclearization in exchange for energy and other types of assistance by its negotiating partners.
2008 -- Lee Myung-bak, a business CEO-turned-politician, is inaugurated as president following a landslide victory in the presidential election in December 2007.
2013 -- Park Geun-hye, the daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, is inaugurated as South Korea's 18th president, becoming the first female leader.
2014 -- A round of inter-Korean family reunions wraps up at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort. Some 360 South Koreans and 88 North Koreans took part in the reunions.
2018 -- The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games ends with a closing ceremony, with South Korea winning five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals, ranking seventh.
