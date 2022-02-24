Regulator OKs Jungheung's acquisition of Daewoo E&C
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator on Thursday approved Jungheung Group's acquisition of its bigger rival Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. in a deal worth more than 2.06 trillion won (US$1.7 billion).
The Fair Trade Commission approved the takeover deal as it won't hamper competition in the construction market, the regulator said in a statement.
Jungheung is the 17th largest builder in terms of building capacity, while Daewoo E&C ranks third.
In December, Jungheung Civil Engineering & Construction and Jungheung Construction reported their plan to acquire a 40.6 percent stake and a 10.15 percent stake in Daewoo E&C, respectively, to the Fair Trade Commission.
With the acquisition, Jungheung is expected to focus on winning overseas orders, the statement said.
In 2018, Hoban Construction Co. was selected as a preferred bidder for a stake in Daewoo E&C, but it later dropped its bid to buy the bigger rival, citing hidden losses in Daewoo E&C's overseas businesses.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron