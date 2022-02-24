Ruling party chief vows electoral reform, constitutional revision
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party will push for electoral reforms, including changing the single five-year presidential term to a renewable four-year term, in an effort to forge national unity and increase the political participation of minor parties, its chief said Thursday.
DP Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil announced the measures in a press conference at the party headquarters in a likely bid to forge a coalition with minor opposition presidential candidates ahead of the March 9 presidential election.
Song said the measures will center on reforming the government, the electoral system and revising the Constitution.
The plan for government reform includes introducing a new system of the ruling and opposition parties jointly recommending a candidate for prime minister.
To achieve electoral reform, Song said his party will push to realize a multiparty system in practice by preventing the creation of splinter parties in parliamentary elections.
Song also said his party will aim to "democratize" the power structure by revising the Constitution to change the current single five-year presidential term to a four-year, renewable term.
"To ensure the implementation of these political reform measures, we will launch a special political reform committee for national unity at the National Assembly as soon as the presidential election is over," he said.
The committee will be responsible for pushing relevant legislation and starting the process for electoral reform within six months of the launch of the next administration and for constitutional revision within a year.
"Although the Democratic Party is the first to propose a politics of national unity, we will not insist on our own proposals," Song said. "If the direction is the same, we would gladly add and supplement the details. If many parties and candidates debate and pool their wisdom, I am certain we will achieve even better results."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron