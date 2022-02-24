Ahn says time for candidacy merger is over
SEOUL Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party said Thursday that the time for a candidacy merger with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is over, reiterating his commitment to finish the presidential race on his own.
"The time had already passed when I declared that the candidacy merger is off the table," Ahn told reporters at the National Assembly. "I have not received any calls (from Yoon)."
Earlier this month, Ahn had proposed merging campaigns with Yoon to boost the opposition's chances of winning the March 9 election against Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP). But he withdrew the proposal on Sunday, citing a lack of response from Yoon's party.
Yoon and Lee are neck and neck at around 40 percent support each, while Ahn has been running in third place around 10 percent support in polls.
PPP chief Lee Jun-seok earlier admitted that he had proposed a party merger with the People's Party on condition of Ahn dropping his candidacy. Ahn declined to comment on the issue, saying he has not heard of it in detail.
Ahn also played down political reform plans that DP Chairman Song Young-gil unveiled earlier in the day to ensure political participation of minor parties in an apparent effort to woo supporters of Ahn and other minor candidates ahead of the election.
"If they have such a belief, why not just execute it?" he said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave