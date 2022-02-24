Delinquency ratio on bank loans inches down in December
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched down in December from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.21 percent as of end-December, down 0.04 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The loans are one month or longer overdue in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also fell 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.16 percent in December, the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans slid 0.01 percentage point to 0.1 percent.
The ratio for corporate loans stood at 0.26 percent in the same month, down 0.05 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the FSS.
