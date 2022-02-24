Growth of wage worker jobs slows in Q3 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Employment for wage workers in South Korea grew at a slow clip in the third quarter of 2021 from three months earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The number of paid employee jobs came to 19.6 million as of end-September, up 2.6 percent, or 491,000, from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The tally was much lower lower than an on-year increase of 681,000 in the second quarter of last year.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the accommodations and food service industries shed 29,000 jobs in the three-month period. Jobs in the public administration sector also fell by 30,000.
Yet the manufacturing sector added 53,000 wage workers in the July-September period, with jobs in the health and social welfare segment surging by 137,000.
The manufacturing industry accounted for 21.1 percent of the total, the largest among all industries, followed by the health and social welfare sector with 11.5 percent and the distribution industry with 10.8 percent.
By age, the number of jobs for those in their 60s or older swelled by 243,000, the highest increase among all age groups.
Those in their 50s followed with 160,000, trailed by people in their 20s and younger with 63,000 and those in their 40s with 36,000. But jobs for salaried workers in their 30s fell by 12,000.
The number of jobs for men expanded by 203,000 in the third quarter from a year earlier, with those for women increasing by 288,000.
The data showed men accounting for 57.3 percent of the total wage-worker jobs in Asia's fourth-largest economy as of end-September.
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron