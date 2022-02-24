NSC expresses 'serious concern' over situation in Ukraine
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday held an emergency meeting and expressed "serious concern" over the situation in Ukraine amid reports of an imminent invasion by Russia into the Eastern European nation.
"Participants checked relevant movements with serious concern about Russia's military action against Ukraine," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The NSC will make utmost efforts to protect South Korean nationals there and help them swiftly leave the country, it said.
There are 64 Korean nationals in Ukraine and 36 of them will leave the country Thursday, it said.
President Moon Jae-in has ordered government ministries to cooperate to support the safe evacuation of Korean nationals there.
With the security situation worsening in Ukraine, Moon held a National Security Council meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, Moon said Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron