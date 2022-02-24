(LEAD) NSC to hold meeting over Russia's Ukraine attack
(ATTN: UPDATES with new NSC meeting, details in first 6 paras)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) was set to hold a meeting Thursday after Russia's military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.
National security adviser Suh Hoon will preside over the meeting expected to focus on measures to protect South Korean nationals and companies in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.
The meeting is also likely to discuss whether South Korea will join anti-Russia sanctions.
The foreign ministry has said South Korea will join international sanctions on Russia if Moscow launches a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
"The government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
Earlier in the day, the NSC held an emergency meeting and expressed "serious concern" over the situation in Ukraine amid reports of an imminent invasion by Russia into the Eastern European nation.
"Participants checked relevant movements with serious concern about Russia's military action against Ukraine," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
The NSC will make utmost efforts to protect South Korean nationals there and help them swiftly leave the country, it said.
There are 64 Korean nationals in Ukraine and 36 of them will leave the country Thursday, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
