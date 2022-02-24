S. Korea vows to join sanctions on Russia in case of full-scale of invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it will join a move to sanction Russia if Russia carries out a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
"The (South Korean) government has no other option but to join sanctions against Russia, including export controls" if Russia goes ahead with a full-fledged war in any form despite repeated warnings from the international community, a senior foreign ministry official said in a statement.
South Korea has been in consultations with the United States and other allies on the issue.
The government will consider all available options to minimize the potential impact on the economy and damages on Korean businesses from such measures, the official added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Hybe tops 1 tln won in annual sales, first in K-pop industry
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron