S. Korea to sell 5 tln won in Treasury bills in March
All News 15:00 February 24, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5 trillion won (US$4.2 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to support its fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions in March, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year.
