Justice ministry finalizes list of 1,055 to be paroled, but Samsung executives not among them
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Thursday announced an additional list of 1,055 people to be released on parole next week in commemoration of the March 1 National Independence Movement Day, but two Samsung Group executives, Choi Gee-sung and Chang Choong-ki, were not among them.
The planned release, set for Monday, comes after the ministry set 1,031 people free last Friday in the first round of paroles for the March 1 holiday, including those who have low risks of a second offense and higher risks of catching COVID-19.
The two Samsung executives were among parole candidates, but they were excluded.
Choi, former head of Samsung's now-disbanded control tower Future Strategy Office, and Chang, former deputy chief of the office, are now serving prison terms of 2 1/2 years each after being convicted of bribery in a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her close friend Choi Soon-sil.
Park was released about two months ago in a presidential pardon for the new year.
