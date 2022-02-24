COVID-19 accounts for 1 in 5 to 6 emergency hospital transfers in Seoul
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- COVID-19 accounted for one in five to six hospital transfers by the 119 emergency medical service in Seoul last year, the city government said Thursday.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, there were a total of 551,647 emergency ambulance dispatches in the capital last year and 312,686 people were transferred to hospitals.
On a daily average, 1,511.4 emergency ambulance dispatches were made and 856.7 people were transferred to hospitals, the agency said. Compared with the previous year, ambulance dispatches and hospital transfers went up by 15.4 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
Last year, the number of COVID-19-related hospital transfers by the 119 emergency service in Seoul reached 54,027, accounting for 17.3 percent of all 312,686 transferred patients, the agency said.
