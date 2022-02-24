Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power shifts to red in Q4

All News 15:01 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.67 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), turning from a profit of 584.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 4.73 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 933.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 15.51 trillion won.
