Korea Electric Power swings to red in 2021

All News 15:02 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net loss of 5.25 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), shifting from a profit of 2.09 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 5.86 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 4.08 trillion won from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.4 percent to 60.57 trillion won.
