KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 122,500 DN 6,000
Youngpoong 660,000 UP 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,050 DN 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,800 DN 650
Kogas 39,850 UP 1,600
Hanwha 28,800 DN 500
DB HiTek 69,700 UP 200
CJ 81,400 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 DN 300
KIA CORP. 73,400 DN 4,600
HITEJINRO 35,550 DN 450
Yuhan 56,100 DN 200
SLCORP 23,600 DN 1,150
CJ LOGISTICS 123,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 95,600 DN 7,900
DL 59,700 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,000 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 39,800 DN 900
ORION Holdings 14,050 DN 300
NEXENTIRE 6,250 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 94,300 DN 1,500
KCC 312,000 DN 11,000
SKBP 77,900 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 4,325 DN 90
Shinsegae 253,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,530 DN 110
Nongshim 325,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 61,500 DN 3,200
KAL 28,700 DN 900
BoryungPharm 12,150 DN 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,635 DN 145
LG Corp. 73,700 DN 2,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 109,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,850 DN 1,050
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 27,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,600 DN 1,600
BukwangPharm 11,450 DN 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 87,500 DN 4,900
