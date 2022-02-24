KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 47,200 DN 450
HyundaiMtr 173,000 DN 7,500
Daewoong 29,300 DN 250
LX INT 27,450 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 15,500 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 1,430 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 UP 50
Daesang 22,650 DN 600
LOTTE 28,700 DN 350
GCH Corp 22,900 DN 800
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 83,500 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 DN 150
POSCO 278,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 61,400 UP 1,100
SamsungElec 71,500 DN 1,500
NHIS 11,500 DN 250
DongwonInd 215,500 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 39,400 DN 800
LS 47,550 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105500 DN4000
GC Corp 191,000 DN 5,500
GS E&C 41,500 DN 400
SKSQUARE 55,300 DN 2,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 516,000 DN 33,000
Hanssem 71,800 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 163,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 167,500 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,720 DN 130
SKC 128,500 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 5,980 DN 90
HtlShilla 80,300 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 45,250 DN 3,050
GS Retail 26,150 DN 400
Ottogi 438,500 DN 8,000
S-1 67,500 DN 1,600
KSOE 86,700 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,400 DN 1,150
MS IND 22,900 DN 1,050
OCI 96,700 DN 2,300
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children