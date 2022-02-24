KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 41,150 DN 1,050
KorZinc 526,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 180
HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 800
S-Oil 83,600 UP 2,200
LG Innotek 323,000 DN 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 DN 5,500
HMM 30,550 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 DN 3,300
KumhoPetrochem 156,500 DN 4,000
Mobis 222,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,600 DN 700
ZINUS 74,200 DN 2,100
DWS 51,300 DN 2,400
Hanchem 208,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO 22,300 DN 100
SKTelecom 54,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 42,100 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 36,450 DN 950
SamsungSecu 41,700 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 10,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,820 DN 190
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 DN 750
Handsome 35,100 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 18,650 DN 900
Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 350
SK 222,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,350 UP 350
COWAY 69,200 DN 1,200
IBK 10,600 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,600 DN 1,800
DONGSUH 26,000 DN 750
SamsungEng 22,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,540 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,750 DN 400
KT 31,850 DN 200
(MORE)
