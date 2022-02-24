Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:43 February 24, 2022

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 DN7500
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 650
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,000 DN 1,700
KT&G 79,700 DN 400
DHICO 18,100 DN 600
Doosanfc 35,100 DN 1,900
LG Display 18,400 DN 750
Kangwonland 25,550 DN 500
NAVER 302,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 90,000 DN 2,600
GS 40,800 UP 450
KIWOOM 97,100 DN 1,500
DSME 25,700 DN 1,300
HDSINFRA 6,470 DN 190
DWEC 6,170 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 374,000 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 169,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,400 DN 300
NCsoft 448,500 DN 15,000
LGH&H 956,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 549,000 DN 40,000
KEPCO E&C 83,500 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,000 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 DN 1,500
Celltrion 151,000 DN 9,500
Huchems 21,700 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 DN 1,400
KIH 78,200 DN 2,000
KBFinancialGroup 61,000 DN 1,200
Hansae 21,700 DN 950
Youngone Corp 41,050 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 32,100 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 DN 4,000
LIG Nex1 60,700 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,550 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,940 DN 70
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!