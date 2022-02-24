Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 921 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:20 February 24, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 921 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 14,943.

The new cases included 599 from the Army, 154 from the Air Force, 70 from the Navy, 48 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also three cases from the ministry and two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 3,880 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

