Ministry sets disposable cup deposit at 300 won
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Consumers will have to pay a deposit of 300 won (US$0.25) when they buy a drink in a disposable cup at a large cafe or fast-food outlet starting in June, government officials said Thursday.
The environment ministry said it will make a preannouncement of the measure aimed at reducing waste on its website Friday for a three-week public review before its implementation on June 10.
Under the new scheme, people are required to pay a deposit when they buy a drink in a single-use plastic or paper cup. They can get it back when they return the used container. The ministry has set the refundable fee at 300 won per cup.
The ministry decided to apply the new system to businesses that operate 100 or more outlets. As a result. a total of 79 coffee, bakery and fast-rood franchises and 105 brands will be subject to the rule.
The government has also prepared a set of standards for single-use containers for effective collection and recycling.
The ministry began this week to hold hearings with related businesses and the public to promote the new policy.
"We will actively collect opinions from beverage stores and consumers and conduct a publicity campaign to ensure a successful implementation of the disposable cup deposit system," Hong Dong-gon, director of resource circulation policy at the ministry, said.
(END)
