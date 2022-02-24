Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
All News 16:16 February 24, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia, as he expressed regrets over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Moon also instructed the government to do everything possible to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication.
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine earlier in the day.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
(LEAD) S. Korean regulator gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana merger
-
(4th LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day amid omicron wave
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 170,000 amid raging omicron
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children